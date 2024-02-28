Bus driver arrested in crash with car in North Bellport: Police

NORTH BELLPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- A school bus driver was arrested on Wednesday after being involved in a crash with a car in North Bellport, Suffolk police say.

The crash occurred on Bellport Avenue and Head of the Neck Road at 7:50 a.m.

An aide and five children ages 10 to 14 were on the bus, according to police.

The driver of the bus, car and five children were all transported to local hospitals. The aide didn't suffer any injuries.

Police say the bus driver refused to allow medical personnel to evaluate the children aboard the bus, and also became involved in an altercation with police at the scene.

He was arrested. There was no immediate word on charges.

