George Floyd

George Floyd protests updates: More than 200 arrested overnight in NYC after defying 8 p.m. curfew

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- At least 200 people were arrested in New York City during protests that extended past the 8 p.m. curfew, leading police to break up the protesters and push them off the streets.

Unlike the night before, where police issued more than an hour of warnings, NYPD officers began making arrests in several locations just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police surrounded a 100-person demonstration and made arrests near East 136th Street and Brook Avenue in the Bronx.

On the Upper West Side, about 200 protesters were followed by police as they went north at Central Park West and hit into another line of police at around West 108th Street at around 8:10 p.m.

Police quickly moved in and arrested about a dozen people.

A delivery worker for DoorDash and Caviar was caught up and taken into custody at that site, sparking criticism.

Video of the arrest was posted on social media and prompted condemnation from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who called food delivery essential service.

The mayor tweeted that he called Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. The man was released before dawn. No charges are being filed.

On the Upper East Side, about 10 people were arrested at East 66th Street and Madison Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.



The mayor earlier had declared that "enough is enough" when it comes to protesters demonstrating past the time limit.

At other spots, like Washington Square Park and near the Plaza Hotel, they made orderly arrests without the batons and riot gear, like a night earlier.

Related: 'No more tolerance:' NYPD breaks up peaceful protests after 8 p.m. curfew

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the NYPD's use of force was justified, but officials are reviewing about seven instances that may result in discipline. He said without a doubt, there will be a couple officers suspended.

Thursday night's arrests followed a large afternoon turnout at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn, where thousands gathered for a memorial service and march to honor George Floyd.

"Overwhelmingly peaceful," Mayor de Blasio said of the protests. "A very few acts of vandalism." He said that he thought the curfew worked.
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Marza reports that hours after Wednesday's curfew went into effect, thousands of people still continued to defy the curfew in Brooklyn and Manhattan.



But, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who witnessed some of the arrests, tweeted, "I can't believe what I just witnessed & experienced. The force used on nonviolent protestors was disgusting. No looting/no fires. Chants of 'peaceful protest'..."

Williams also called the curfew ill-advised and said he was ashamed of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger reports mostly peaceful protests continued after curfew for a second night in New York City.



The mayor said police have used "a lot of restraint" overall and added, "but if there's anything that needs to be reviewed, it will be."

Cuomo said, "If they hit somebody, if somebody's standing there and they just walked up to somebody and hit them with a baton, clearly that's wrong. But I don't believe that's what happened. If they did that, it's wrong."

The governor and mayor said protesters should abide by the 8 p.m. curfew put in place earlier this week to deter the violence, vandalism and destruction that followed protests Sunday and Monday nights.

"If you are violating the curfew and you refuse to leave so you continue to violate the curfew, the police officers have to enforce the law, which is: you're supposed to off the street," Cuomo said.

The mayor said, "If at a certain point, officers say, 'It's time, people need to go now,' people need to listen to that."

The citywide curfew, New York's first in decades, is set to remain in effect through at least Sunday, with the city planning to lift it at the same time it enters the first phase of reopening after more than two months of shutdowns because of the coronavirus.

Wednesday night unfolded without the vandalism and smash-and-grab sprees that forced merchants around the city to board their stores up preemptively, but police said a man ambushed officers on an anti-looting patrol in Brooklyn shortly before midnight, stabbing him in the neck. The attacker was shot by responding officers and was in critical condition. Two officers suffered gunshot wounds to their hands in the chaos, but all three wounded officers were expected to recover.

Officer Yayonfrant Jean Pierre, who was stabbed in the neck, and the other wounded officers, Randy Ramnarine and Dexter Chiu, were expected to recover. De Blasio said he was "not going to theorize on" possible motives for the attack.

"Our officers were simply trying to protect our community," the mayor said. "The officers who were wounded represent all that is great about the city."

Earlier Wednesday, peaceful marches took place citywide with no reports of violence or looting, demonstrators making their voices heard.

In the early evening, hundreds rallied outside Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence, on the Upper East Side shortly before the curfew started at 8:00 p.m.


Marchers sat in silence for several minutes in front of the mansion - many with fists and signs raised - in honor of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis after a police officer pushed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Prosecutors charged the officer with a new more serious charge of second-degree murder on Wednesday, and for the first time leveled charges against three other officers at the scene, according to criminal complaints.

The updated criminal complaint against Derek Chauvin says the officer's actions were a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death.

Hundreds of protesters were in Manhattan's Washington Square Park when the charges were announced.

"It's not enough," protester Jonathan Roldan said, contending all four officers should've been charged from the start. "Right now, we're still marching because it's not enough that they got arrested. There needs to be systematic change."

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC


RELATED STORIES:
Wednesday coverage of protests and looting in NYC

Police officers wounded in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

Brooklyn Memorial Service for George Floyd

What are the tactical reasons behind NYC's curfew?

'Dad changed the world': George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out

Video: Former Obama aide gives powerful speech to NYC looters

Family-owned pharmacy in NYC devastated by looters on Monday night

In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters

Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynunion squaremanhattansohoprotestnypdvandalismbrooklyn newsgeorge floydviolencepolice brutalitypolicenyc newsmanhattan news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Young voices lead peaceful marches across NJ in memory of George Floyd
Thousands march across Brooklyn Bridge for George Floyd
Meghan Markle gives graduation speech to her former LA school
Protesters defy curfew again, sparking clashes with police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC top cop apologizes for NYPD's 'part in racial bias'
Thousands march across Brooklyn Bridge for George Floyd
7OYS: Reports show majority of looters from NYC
NYPD officer hit in back of head with fire extinguisher
3 indicted after SUV plows through police in Buffalo
Sharpton speaks out at Floyd memorial: 'Get your knee off our necks'
Unprovoked attack leaves 3 cops wounded, suspect critical: NYPD
Show More
Protesters defy curfew again, sparking clashes with police
Young voices lead peaceful marches across NJ in memory of George Floyd
ACLU sues over police force on protesters near White House
AccuWeather: Humid with afternoon storms
Inmate found dead in NYC prison after he was pepper-sprayed
More TOP STORIES News