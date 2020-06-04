George Floyd

George Floyd Memorial Live Updates: NYC service and march in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thousands are marching across the Brooklyn Bridge following a memorial service for George Floyd, whose death last week at the hands of Minneapolis police has prompted ongoing global protests against police brutality.



His brother, Terrence Floyd, attended the service at Cadman Plaza Park, where videos were taken Wednesday night of officers using batons and pepper spray on protesters who remained after the 8 p.m. curfew.
"You are not alone," the large crowd chanted before an emotional Terrence Floyd, wearing a mask and a T-shirt bearing his brother's likeness, thanked them for their support.

"I thank God for you all showing love to my brother," he said.

Of the demonstrations that have engulfed the city and the nation, and the violence that has taken place, he said, "I'm proud of the protests but I'm not proud of the destruction. My brother wasn't about that. The Floyds are a God-fearing family."

EMBED More News Videos

Terrence Floyd attended the service at Cadman Plaza Park, where videos were taken Wednesday night of officers using batons and pepper spray on protesters who remained after the 8 p



"Power to the people, all of us," he said.

Elected officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, also addressed the crowd.

The mayor was met with jeers in his first appearance before the protesters.

"I can't breathe," they chanted and "resign."

"We have too much to change in this city and this country," de Blasio told the crowd.

Even some of the speakers took shots at the mayor, criticizing his management of the NYPD and his administration's response to the coronavirus.



Public advocate Jumaane Williams received loud cheers when he told the crowd, "We have the wrong president, we have the wrong governor, we have the wrong mayor."

Munira Siddiq, 30, of Queens, was overcome with emotion when Floyd spoke, saying she could physically feel his pain standing so close to him.

"If even a seed of change comes from this, it will have all been worth it," she said, before joining the march over the Brooklyn Bridge. "If we don't do this, nobody is going to."

In Minneapolis, celebrities, civil rights activists, politicians and family members of Floyd sang "Amazing Grace," prayed and joined together in a rousing memorial that was both a celebration of his life and a mourning of a man whose death at the hands of police has sparked protests nationwide and calls for an end to racial injustice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC

RELATED STORIES:

Wednesday coverage of protests and looting in NYC

Police officers wounded in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

Brooklyn Memorial Service for George Floyd

What are the tactical reasons behind NYC's curfew?

'Dad changed the world': George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out

Video: Former Obama aide gives powerful speech to NYC looters

Family-owned pharmacy in NYC devastated by looters on Monday night

In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters

Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynunion squaremanhattansohoprotestnypdvandalismbrooklyn newsgeorge floydviolencepolice brutalitypolicenyc newsmanhattan news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
de Blasio, Cuomo defend police actions against protesters
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
de Blasio, Cuomo defend police actions against protesters
Unprovoked attack leaves 3 cops wounded, suspect critical: NYPD
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
'No more tolerance': NYPD breaks up peaceful protests after curfew
Rules for NJ retailers reopening to customers on June 15
AccuWeather: Chance of scattered storms
Show More
Massive asteroid to fly by Earth Saturday
MTA expands OMNY readers, accelerates bus timeline by 6 months
Westchester, Rockland, LI to enter Phase II reopening next week
NYC Phase 1 starts Monday, Phase 2 slated for early July
Knife-wielding man shot by police outside NYC deli: NYPD
More TOP STORIES News