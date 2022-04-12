5 hurt after flames burn through apartment building in Morris Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11730398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police provide an update on a fatal shooting outside of a Bronx school.

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- A third alarm fire burned through the top floors of an apartment building in the Morris Park section of the Bronx.The fire broke out on the sixth and seventh floors of the building on Rhinelander Avenue just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.Five people were treated for injuries described as minor: two civilians and three firefighters.The smoke and flames damaged three apartments on the top floor.Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.----------