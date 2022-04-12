5 hurt after flames burn through apartment building in Morris Park

The fire broke out on the sixth and seventh floors of the building on Rhinelander Avenue just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Five people were treated for injuries described as minor: two civilians and three firefighters.
The smoke and flames damaged three apartments on the top floor.
Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.
