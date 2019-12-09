Mother, 3-year-old son hit by vehicle in East Harlem, Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A mother and her 3-year-old son were hit by a vehicle in East Harlem Monday morning.

They were rushed to Metropolitan Hospital in critical condition.

It happened at 1st Avenue and E. 116th Street just after 9:30 a.m.

The driver appears to have initially left the scene, but then returned and was taken into custody for questioning.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.
