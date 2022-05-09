Society

73-year-old jazz singer makes special Mother's Day comeback

By
EMBED <>More Videos

73-year-old jazz singer makes special Mother's Day comeback

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rosalind Grant was born on Mother's Day 73 years ago, so they began their set with a Happy Birthday tribute to the songbird.

Grant started singing at five years old in church but did not start working with a jazz band until she was in her sixties.

Then, at 71 years old, Grant underwent an emergency seven-hour open-heart surgery. There was no guarantee she would survive.

"I didn't feel I was going to die. Best thing I said when I went under, 'God and I got this,'" Grant said.

Indeed they did - because she was there to serenade her fans at Moore's Place in Jersey City.

Grant spent three weeks Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, then lost 50 pounds in recovery. She scheduled her comeback for Mother's Day when it all began.

"What better time than my birthday and Mother's Day for me to start singing?" she added.

Her son, Addison, said every time he hears his mom singing, it lights his heart.

"I'm just happy seeing her get back to it," he said.

During COVID, Grant couldn't sing for crowds, but now she is back and building up her strength - one jazz set at a time.



An inspiration for mothers of all ages.

ALSO READ | Mother's Day Rally: Protesters stand up for right to choose in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

There have been big crowds of pro-choice demonstrators all weekend.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjersey cityhudson countyjazzsingingmusicmother's day
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother fighting for her life after being pinned between cars in Queens
Gov. Hochul announces she has COVID-19; not experiencing symptoms
Man arrested after fight caused tumble onto Brooklyn subway tracks
Oh, rats! As New Yorkers emerge from pandemic, so do rodents
Mother's Day Rally: Protesters stand up for right to choose
NJ woman gets 95 years in shooting, murder of girlfriend
U2 delivers surprise underground performance from Ukraine bomb shelter
Show More
FDNY investigating cause of fire in Brooklyn restaurant
AccuWeather: Sunny and Breezy
CT man accused of killing his wife; Fitbit evidence could show
Two teens shot near Central Park; investigation underway
Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News