8 people, including 2 firefighters hurt in Mott Haven building fire

Firefighters had the flames under control in less than an hour, authorities said.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Eight people, including two firefighters, were hurt in a Bronx building fire.

Officials say flames broke out along College Avenue near East 146th Street at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters had the flames under control in less than an hour, authorities said.

Officials did not say what started the fire or the condition of the victims.

ALSO READ | NYC'S 1st cat cafe finds kitties purrfect forever homes

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.