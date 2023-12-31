Four people hospitalized after fire breaks out in Mott Haven building

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Four people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Bronx Sunday morning.
The flames tore through the top floor of a six-story building on East 140 Street in Mott Haven.
FDNY officials say the fire started around 8 a.m. and was brought under control in about 45 minutes.
Four people were taken to a nearby hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
