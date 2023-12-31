WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Four people hospitalized after fire breaks out in Mott Haven building

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, December 31, 2023 3:27PM
4 hurt in Bronx fire
Four people were hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Bronx.
WABC

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Four people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Bronx Sunday morning.

The flames tore through the top floor of a six-story building on East 140 Street in Mott Haven.

FDNY officials say the fire started around 8 a.m. and was brought under control in about 45 minutes.

Four people were taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW