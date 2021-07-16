Mount Vernon declares state of emergency in public health, safety crisis due to unpaid bills

Sanitation Operations for the City of Mount Vernon - July 15, 2021 https://t.co/z404ra5PTe — Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard (@MayorSPH) July 15, 2021

It’s a shame that our residents have been placed in this situation due dereliction of duty and criminal negligence of our elected Comptroller Reynolds. I ask for residents to download our CMVNY connect app so that they can get notifications on changes to sanitation schedules. — Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard (@MayorSPH) July 16, 2021

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- The City of Mount Vernon has declared a state of emergency over what's being described as a public health and safety crisis.The city says it was triggered by the gross negligence and dereliction of duty by the city's comptroller.Under the state of emergency, neighboring towns will have to respond to 911 calls and collect trash.The mayor claims the comptroller has failed to pay critical maintenance of police, fire, and public works vehicles to the tune of about a half-million dollars."If she paid the bills on time and regularly collected the taxes that she has been elected to do then we would not have this kind of cash flow problem in the City of Mount Vernon and interruption of services," said Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mayor of Mount Vernon.The comptroller is not named in the emergency declaration document, although the position is currently held by Deborah Reynolds.The city plans to resume trash collection Saturday for Mount Vernon's Southside and Tuesday for the Northside.----------