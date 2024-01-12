Mount Vernon family left scrambling after car is stolen with dog inside

A Mount Vernon family is asking the public to help in their search after a car was stolen with their dog inside.

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- A family in Mount Vernon is in desperate search to find their stolen dog.

The Fuentes family says their car was stolen Sunday, and inside the car was their now missing chihuahua named Nile.

They say the Mount Vernon Police Department refuses to help them, so they are taking matters into their own hands by using social media and scouring local shelters.

"I feel like my happiness is gone," said Carolina Fuentes to Eyewitness News. "That was everything to me. I don't have kids, that was my baby."

The family says Nile is a member of their family, and hopeful for his safe return.

