Ribbon cut on Mount Vernon's Memorial Field after years-long renovation project

Westchester County Executive George Latimer cut the ribbon on the long-awaited and newly-improved Memorial Field in Mount Vernon Wednesday.

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard cut the ribbon on the long-awaited and newly-improved Memorial Field Wednesday.

The new stadium has 3,900 seats and a lighted field where football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey can be played.

It also has an eight-lane track, three tennis courts, a skate park and a sound system capable of handling handle major concerts and events.

The project, to redevelop a site that was a rundown blight for more than a decade, utilized union contracts and created nearly 400 labor jobs.

The field is where a famous Coca-Cola commercial starting Mean Joe Greene was filmed, and where the Jacksons performed in concert.

However, the site fell into disrepair, and by 2019, even the crumbling stands had been knocked down -- leaving a huge void for the city's youth.

There had been previous renderings under prior administrations that had gone nowhere, and in the meantime, the soil became contaminated by tons of illegally dumped waste.

The project began with an environmental cleanup mandated by the state, and construction then commenced on the years-long renovation.

Later this month, the new Memorial Field will host the first Mount Vernon Knights football game for the first time since 2007.

The county is co-managing Memorial Field until the final touches are complete.

ALSO READ | New York City lifting COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private sector

A pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan, Feb. 18, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.