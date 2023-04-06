Police searching for suspect in Mount Vernon shooting that left 1 in critical condition

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway for a shooting that left an 18-year-old man fighting for his life in Westchester County.

Mount Vernon Police say the 18-year-old, identified as Tomani Turner, suffered two gunshot wounds to the torso on Garden Avenue and East 4th Street on Tuesday.

He was rushed to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, where he is expected to survive but was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

The mayor of Mount Vernon says the shooting is an act of senseless violence.

Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510. All calls will be kept confidential. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting "MVPD" and your tip to 847411. You can also anonymously send information by utilizing the "Mount Vernon PD" app in the Google Play and Apple Store.

