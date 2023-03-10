Mount Vernon 9th-grade student shot, killed near apartment complex

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a ninth-grade student was killed in a shooting in Mount Vernon Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the courtyard of the Levister Towers apartment complex.

First responders found the young victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead.

Mount Vernon Superintendent of Schools Dr. K Veronica Smith released a statement following the tragedy, revealing that the victim was a ninth-grade student at Mount Vernon STEAM Academy.

She said the student was not in school on Thursday and that the incident did not occur on school grounds.

Smith says the school district deployed the District Crisis Team, comprised of school counselors, psychologists, social workers and other personnel, to all surrounding schools and high schools.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the victim.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510. All calls will be kept confidential. You can also submit an anonymous tip via their "Text-A-Tip" by texting "MVPD" and your tip to 847411.

