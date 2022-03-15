mountains

Utah mom of 7 on mission to climb 2nd highest mountain on 7 continents

By Will Gannss
EMBED <>More Videos

Mom of 7 on mission to climb mountains on 7 continents

PARK CITY, Utah -- A mother of seven from Utah is travelling all over the world in a quest to do something that no other woman has ever done. And it was a near-death experience that inspired her to set out on this amazing journey.

"I was like, if I had a Guinness World Record, my kids would think I'm cool," Jenn Drummond said.

The Utah resident restructured her life after a car accident.

"They said they didn't have one scenario where I lived, so you sit there and you think, I should've been dead and I'm not, so why am I here? What is my purpose?" Drummond said.

The Park City mom is now tackling a mountain on each of the seven continents, even if her kids aren't so sure.

"My older kids are a little bit like, yeah, my mom does this mountain thing, but then when their friends come over, they're like, 'Oh, you're the mom who climbs mountains!'" Drummond said.

Her new mission is tackling the second highest mountain on each continent. Drummond said they're even harder than the first.

"You have Kilimanjaro, probably 14,000 people a year summit that mountain," Drummond said. "Mt. Kenya is your second highest point. On an average year, 13 people get to the top."

Drummond is also setting the standard for everyone who climbs after her.

"I'm just thinking of when I stick our flag up there, what it means for all of us, right?" Drummond said. "Here's a new road marker that we have, that we've been here. Now you can get here easier, where are you gonna take it?"

And she's proving to the rest of us that whatever our Everest is, it's worth climbing.

"Let's just have fun and embrace who we are and spend time doing that," Drummond said. "Because we don't get to choose when we leave, but we sure do get to choose how we show up every day."

When she got to Russia, none of her gear did. Drummond said that was a lesson, too.

"I think it's really important to lean into our discomforts and expect things to not go the way that we want them to go, and allow them to go the way that they do," Drummond said.

You can follow her journey on Instagram at @boldbravebeautifullife
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmotherhoodtravelmountainsrock climbingu.s. & worldgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
MOUNTAINS
NJ students learn life lessons on the slopes thanks to non-profit
Yeah, When cows fly: Injured cattle get assist from helicopter
Brush fire burns through Breakneck Ridge
NY Man rescued after surviving 3 days in frigid temperatures
TOP STORIES
Suspect in homeless shootings in NYC, Washington DC arrested
87-year-old grandmother dies days after random shove in NYC
Concerns after spike in COVID found in U.S. sewage systems
Gas theft warning: Woman says thief drilled hole into her gas tank
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups
'Pay What You Can': NYC barbershop is cutting more than just hair
Show More
Fox News war photojournalist killed in Ukraine, network says
Community rallies against hate after vicious attack of Yonkers woman
Scott Hall, WWE's Razor Ramon and NWO leader, dies at 63
Jazzys World TV: 11-year-old journalist asks stars the tough questions
MoMA stabbing suspect arrested in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News