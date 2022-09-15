Proposed plea deal in murder of NJ high school soccer standout sparks protest

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Concern about a plea deal being considered in connection with the murder of a standout high school soccer player is sparking protest in an Essex County community.

Family and friends of Moussa Fofana will be joined by elected officials Thursday for a demonstration in Maplewood.

Fofana, an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School, was shot and killed at Underhilll Sports Complex back on June 6, 2021.

20-year-old Yohan Hernandez of Newark was arrested later that summer and charged with murder, aggravated assault and other offenses.

At a virtual arraignment later that month, his attorney claimed that Hernandez shot Fofana in self-defense, and now a plea deal has reportedly been reached in the case.

Fofana's family and friends say the proposed agreement would allow Hernandez to serve a 15-year sentence, and they are outraged.

They planned to call for justice Thursday by marching from Columbia High School to Maplewood Town Hall, where they expected to be joined by Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis and other officials.

A hearing on the proposed plea agreement is set for September 22nd.

