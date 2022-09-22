Plea deal accepted in New Jersey soccer star's murder despite outrage

Concern about a plea deal being considered in connection with the murder of a standout high school soccer player is sparking protest in an Essex County community. Anthony Johnson has more.

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A judge accepted a plea deal Thursday in connection with the murder of a standout high school soccer player despite outrage from a New Jersey community.

The family of Moussa Fofana begged the Essex County judge not to allow 20-year-old Yohan Hernandez to plead guilty to lesser prison time in a fatal 2021 shooting in Maplewood - a crime that shocked the community.

But Judge Ronald Wigler permitted the plea arrangement to move forward, citing the recommendation of Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

"I'm not surprised you're not satisfied, and I don't think I would be satisfied if I were in your position," Judge Wigler told the family. "I respect your wishes, but I also have to respect the discretion the prosecutors have to enter into this plea agreement."

Under the terms of the plea deal, Hernandez will spend 15 years in prison.

The family was calling for 30 years to life and dismissed the "ridiculously low prison term of 15 years."

His mother, Hawa Fofana, said news of the plea deal was crushing.

"He was murdered, and for them to call me and tell me they're going to give the person 15 years, that was like a slap in my face," she said. "I was very sad. I started crying."

Fofana, an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School, was fatally shot at the Underhill Sports Complex in June 2021.

Hernandez, of Newark, was arrested later that summer and charged with murder, aggravated assault and other offenses.

Hawa Fofana said her son loved playing soccer and dreamed of a career in the sport and being able to buy his grandmother a home in the family's native land of Liberia.

She called her son the golden child who was affectionate and his tragic death has left a deep hole in her heart.

"Our life will never be the same, he was everything to me," Fofana said. "He thought I was everything to him, but he had no idea he was my everything."

Hernandez, who is not a U.S. citizen, was advised by the judge that he will likely be deported after he serves his sentence.

He must complete 85% of the 15 years, the judge told him

Sentencing was set for November 16 at 9 a.m.

