BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- A shortage of snow is causing problems in Buffalo.
The ground is rarely bare this time of year, which is why director Guillermo Del Toro decided to film a winter scene there.
However, the crew had to improvise, spreading a white tarp over the grass, and trucking in snow.
The movie is called "Nightmare Alley" and stars Rooney Mara, Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Movie crew fakes snow for scenes shot in Buffalo
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News