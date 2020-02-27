Arts & Entertainment

Movie crew fakes snow for scenes shot in Buffalo

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- A shortage of snow is causing problems in Buffalo.

The ground is rarely bare this time of year, which is why director Guillermo Del Toro decided to film a winter scene there.

However, the crew had to improvise, spreading a white tarp over the grass, and trucking in snow.

The movie is called "Nightmare Alley" and stars Rooney Mara, Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.

