MTA looking into plans for air-conditioned subway stations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The hot summer months can be quite brutal for New York City subway riders. But relief could soon be on the way.

For the first time, the MTA is looking into the possibility of having air-conditioned subway stations.

They say climate change is a big reason in the consideration, noting how summers will only continue to get hotter.

"Extreme heat conditions on the rise and expected to increase further amid the effects of climate change in the next few decades," MTA said in a press release.

Many subway cars are air conditioned, but the MTA says they are soliciting companies interested in providing cost-effective, innovative ways to cool subway stations - particularly on the platforms.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber pointed out that the plan is going to happen tomorrow, but it is something they are thinking about.

"We are starting to think," he said.

