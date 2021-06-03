MTA bus driver punched by man refusing to wear mask in Brooklyn

Authorities say the suspect got onto the B46 bus at Flushing Avenue and Broadway in the Bushwick section around noon.
The driver told him he had to wear a mask in order to ride, as MTA rule require all customers to wear a face covering.
MORE NEWS: Exclusive video: Wild shootout part of violent 6-hour span in NYC
A dispute ensued, and police say the suspect reached around the barrier and assaulted the driver.
The driver sustained minor injuries to his elbow and finger.
He was taken to Woodhull Hospital with non-life threatening injuries
The suspect was taken into custody.
Charges are pending.
ALSO READ: New York City updates evacuation zones in preparation for hurricane season
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip