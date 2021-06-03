MTA bus driver punched by man refusing to wear mask in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An MTA bus driver was punched by an 18-year-old rider who refused to wear a facemask in Brooklyn Thursday, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect got onto the B46 bus at Flushing Avenue and Broadway in the Bushwick section around noon.

The driver told him he had to wear a mask in order to ride, as MTA rule require all customers to wear a face covering.

A dispute ensued, and police say the suspect reached around the barrier and assaulted the driver.

The driver sustained minor injuries to his elbow and finger.

He was taken to Woodhull Hospital with non-life threatening injuries

The suspect was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.

