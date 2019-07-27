Man accused of spraying MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance in the Bronx

It happened around 7:50 a.m. Friday when the Bx35 bus stopped to pick up passengers near Edward L. Grant Highway and 169 Street in the Bronx.
Police said the man walked up to the driver's side window, sprayed the 42-year-old driver in the face, and then ran away.
The driver was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
🚨WANTED🚨for An Assault inside BX35 🚎 on S/B Edward L Grant Highway @ West 169 Street Stop @NYPD44Pct #Bronx #Highbridge on 07/21/19 @ 8:00 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/DjqHeXWSev— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 27, 2019
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube