Man accused of spraying MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for a man who they say sprayed an MTA bus driver in the face with an unknown substance.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. Friday when the Bx35 bus stopped to pick up passengers near Edward L. Grant Highway and 169 Street in the Bronx.

Police said the man walked up to the driver's side window, sprayed the 42-year-old driver in the face, and then ran away.

The driver was rushed to the hospital for treatment.



Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

