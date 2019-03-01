MTA custodian stole headphones from sleeping commuter, police say

Updated 22 minutes ago

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- An MTA custodian has been arrested and charged with stealing a pair of headphones from a sleeping commuter.It happened at 3:35 a.m. Friday on the No. 6 platform at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall Station in Lower Manhattan.Police say 30-year-old Juan Irizarry, who was on duty at the time, was caught taking headphones from a 30-year-old commuter who was sleeping.Irizarry was arrested and charged with grand larceny.He was also charged with drug possession after it was discovered he had heroin in his possession."These are very disturbing allegations, and we will conduct a full investigation in cooperation with the NYPD," said the MTA in a statement.Irizarry, who was assigned to clean the station, has worked for the MTA since July 2016.He is being suspended without pay pending the outcome of investigation.----------