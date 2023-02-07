MTA unveils 1st customer service centers in New York City Transit system

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA unveiled its first customer service centers on Tuesday.

The centers are currently located at three stations: Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue, Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and 161st Street-Yankee Stadium.

The hope is the centers, which include agent windows, will make transactions like exchanging expired MetroCards and enrolling into the reduced fare program easier.

The centers will also be able to help riders with OMNY and have digital monitors to access resources and online kiosks.

"It drove me crazy when I found out that many transactions could only be done at the Stone Street facility next to MTA HQ in Lower Manhattan," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "That may be convenient for MTA staff, but it's not for our customers. We are determined to bring service closer to riders in every borough and opening the first 15 Customer Service Centers is a big step in that direction."

The centers will be staffed by station agents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Bringing service to the stations that riders use every day is a physical demonstration of the North Star commitment at New York City Transit to the customer experience," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. "Modern, welcoming, and accessible Customer Service Centers will bring real benefits to riders, especially as we continue to transition to OMNY."

New York City Transit will open another 12 facilities across the city this year.

