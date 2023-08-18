MTA subway, bus fare hikes begin this weekend

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Get ready to pay more if you plan to take the subway or bus in New York City.

Subway and bus fares will increase from $2.75 to $2.90 on Sunday, August 20. It is the first fare hike since 2019 and the first increase in the base subway and bus fare since 2015.

NYC Transit, LIRR and Metro-North Railroad fares will go up 4%. On August 6, tolls on nine MTA bridges and tunnels went up an average of 5.5% and as much as 10% for those who don't have E-Z Pass.

The MTA is also raising fares on express buses and monthly MetroCards.

Express bus fares will rise to $7 from the current $6.75. And 7-day unlimited-ride MetroCards will rise to $34 from the current $33 while 30-day unlimited MetroCards rise to $132 from the current $127.

The MTA says its seven-day "best fare" fare-cap will allow OMNY customers to start their seven-day fare capping period any day of the week.

Unlike the 7-day MetroCard, which requires an upfront $34 payment, the OMNY "best fare" initiative will give customers the financial flexibility to pay-as-they-go until they have spent $34 in any consecutive seven days, after which the cap will be in effect through the end of seven days.

7-Day Express Bus Plus MetroCards will rise to $64 from the current $62.

All discounts for seniors, reduced fares, will remain in place.

A vote last month put the MTA back on its schedule of fare and toll hikes every other year. The increases will generate $305 million in revenue and help with capital improvements and operating costs.

It comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget infused the MTA with more than a billion dollars in new funding. The agency says without it, the fare hikes would have been worse.

"Because we took action, we were able to stabilize the agency financially and we're even increasing service," MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said.

The MTA is also counting on additional revenue from congestion pricing, expected to start next year.

