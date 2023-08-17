Experts to give update on spotted lanternflies in NYC

Experts from Cornell will provide an update on the spotted lanternfly population in New York City.

Officials from Cornell's University of Agriculture and other pest management experts will give tips to residents on how to manage the invasive species and what to expect for the rest of the summer.

The bugs were first found in New York State on Staten Island in August 2020. The spotted lanternfly has been observed in all five boroughs and in several locations across the state.

Over in Westchester, the county parks department is using high-powered commercial vacuums to remove the insects.

They're also using dogs to help sniff out spotted lanternfly eggs.

The invasive species can cause significant damage to wooded areas and agriculture like fruit trees.

