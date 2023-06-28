MTA Heroes James Cutolo, Juan Roman organize important messaging for commuters

This week's MTA Heroes James Cutolo and Juan Roman have both been with customer service and operations support for over 30 years. Heather O'Rourke has more.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are James Cutolo and Juan Roman.

They have both been with customer service and operations support for over 30 years.

James and Juan serve vital roles as they provide customers with real-time important information, that passengers need as they travel throughout the system.

They also organize important messaging needed for passengers and take immediate action to update information when it's required.

We thank James and Juan for happily lending a hand to commuters.

