MTA Hero: Custodian Constantino Zouzias helps Metro-North riders commute in snowstorm

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Constantino Zouzias, a custodian who works with station services for Metro-North.

He was recognized for his work earlier this month after a storm hit our area and affected service on the Hudson Line.

Zouzias was in charge of checking stations and tunnels and helped ensure customers got to their destinations or shuttle buses.

Zouzias has been with the MTA for five years.

