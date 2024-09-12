MTA Hero: Collette Anderson helps answers calls about MetroCards, subway service for NYC Transit

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Collette Anderson, the director of customer communications for New York City Transit.

As part of her job, Anderson regularly handles calls and concerns about how to use MetroCards and how to navigate the subway system.

On average, Anderson and her team handle over 1 million calls a year.

This December, she is celebrating 20 years with the MTA.

