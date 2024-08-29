MTA Hero: Safety Education Program Manager Caroline Kim helps educate public on railroad safety

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- For this week's MTA Hero, we are honoring Caroline Kim, the Safety Education Program Manager for Metro North.

"TRACKS" is a free program to educate customers and communities about how to stay safe around railroad tracks, grade crossings and trains. The outreach for the program included schools, libraries and community events.

The program has made over 50,000 in-person interactions.

So this week, we honor Caroline Kim: an everyday hero working at the MTA.

