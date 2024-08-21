MTA Hero: Staff analyst assists teen in distress at subway station

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- For this week's MTA Hero, we are honoring Ellis Tommaseo, an administrative staff analyst with New York City Transit since 2012.

In July, Tommaseo noticed a teenager in distress walking around the 96th Street Station on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The teen, who has autism, only spoke Slovenian, which happened to be one of the languages Tommaseo speaks.

The teen told the transit employee he was waiting for his ride, which was late.

Tommaseo stayed with the teen until his ride arrived and made sure he got into the vehicle safely.

So this week, we honor Ellis Tommaseo: an everyday hero working at the MTA.

