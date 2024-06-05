  • Full Story
MTA Heroes: Group station managers keep the subway system on track

Heather O'Rourke Image
ByHeather O'Rourke WABC logo
Wednesday, June 5, 2024 12:02PM
MTA Heroes celebrates group station managers
Healther O'Rourke has details on these MTA multi-taskers.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week we are celebrating not just one MTA hero, but an entire category of them: group station managers.

These multi-taskers wear many hats within New York City's subway system.

Among other things, they provide customer service and make sure stations are kept clean and up-to-date.

On Tuesday the MTA announced group station managers will be hosting office hours twice a month now at subway stations across the city.

Their doors will be open during the morning and evening rush hours.

It's part of an effort to make it easier for subway riders to get questions they may have about subway service answered.

