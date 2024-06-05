MTA Heroes: Group station managers keep the subway system on track

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week we are celebrating not just one MTA hero, but an entire category of them: group station managers.

These multi-taskers wear many hats within New York City's subway system.

Among other things, they provide customer service and make sure stations are kept clean and up-to-date.

On Tuesday the MTA announced group station managers will be hosting office hours twice a month now at subway stations across the city.

Their doors will be open during the morning and evening rush hours.

It's part of an effort to make it easier for subway riders to get questions they may have about subway service answered.

