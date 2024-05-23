MTA Heroes: Train clerk, police reunite woman with engagement ring she lost on train

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes saved something so special to one commuter: her engagement ring.

When one train rider accidentally misplaced her ring, a ticket clerk, a recently engaged man himself, and members of the MTA Police Department immediately took action.

" My first move was to ask what was going on and that's when she said she lost the engagement ring and then from there on out, we were searching the whole train car," Ticket Clerk Nicholas Appel said.

They did not have any luck finding the ring on the train or in Grand Central. The woman who lost the ring said she was going to Queens Village and transferred at Jamaica to the train going to Atlantic.

Appel knew it was time to file a police report. He accompanied the woman, both of them distressed talking to Officer Nyndak, Officer Tongzon, Sergeant Dove of the MTA Police Department.

"She had to transfer at Jamaica. On the way, she took off her ring to put lotion on her hands and that's when I went 'Ah.'," Dove said.

One officer found the train number, contacted the railroad, and was able to pinpoint the train's exact location in Brooklyn.

"As I was walking towards the last train car, towards the end of the train car, I happened to look on the right and I saw something that was shining and it was glistening and it was a big ring," one of the officer's recalled.

After a lot of backpedaling by the woman, the ticket clerk, and the officers, the ring was back to its rightful owner.

"Me and my partner at the time, funny enough when we were on our way to the call, I said I want to find this ring. Just cause it's a nice thing to do, but I know it meant a lot to her as well so we tried our best. So that's how we find the ring, luckily we met same day, gave it back to her, and the commuter left happy," one of the officer's said.

