MTA Hero: Staff photographer Marc Hermann

By Eyewitness News
MTA Hero of the Week is staff photographer Marc Hermann

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA hero is the man who captures all the other MTA heroes at work.

Marc Hermann is the agency's staff photographer.


It's his job to make sure the people who keep this city running are recognized for their hard work.

He travels to every nook and cranny of the transit system to capture them in their element.

"It is the privilege of a lifetime to be able to record the history that the MTA makes every single day," Hermann said. "Even before ground was broken for the very first subway tunnel 121 years ago, photographers were already at work documenting and surveying the streets, and I am immensely proud that my images are part of the legacy they launched."

Hermann was recently nominated for a prestigious 2021 Adobe Creativity Award, one of 49 finalists in his category out of 630 entries.


