MTA Hero assists 3 separate passengers in need before her train departs

This week's MTA Hero is Mariel Lora, who selflessly helped three riders right before her train was leaving the station. Heather O'Rourke has details.

This week's MTA Hero is Metro-North Railroad conductor Mariel Lora.

She has been working for the MTA for over eight years and her favorite part of the job is her interactions with passengers.

She recently had a situation where three separate passengers were desperately in need of her help, all while her train was about to depart in five minutes.

One rider dropped her phone on the tracks, a second person need directions, and the third was running late and needed help to connect with a friend.

Lora quickly contacted the appropriate MTA employee to help the first passenger retrieve her phone.

Lora then guided the second passenger to the right train, heading for Bridgeport.

Finally, Lora helped the third passenger make the train on time so that the rider and their friend could travel together.

Lora was truly essential in making it happen for all three passengers in the nick of time.

