MTA Heroes stabilize customer who fell backwards down escalator in Grand Central Madison

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are three policers who work at the brand new Grand Central Madison terminal.

Philip Gauthier, Sean Arcabasio, and Nicholas Goon sprung into action when a man fell backwards down an escalator and lost consciousness.

They are being honored for how quickly they stabilized the man until EMS arrived.

It turned out that the customer's son is a former NYPD officer himself.

He wrote a letter to the three heroes to thank them for taking care of his father, a navy veteran, as well as his mother who was alongside him at the time of the fall.

