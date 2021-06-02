Celebrating the MTA Heroes who helped fight pandemic underground

In May, the MTA launched a public campaign to get people riding the rails in line for a COVID-19 vaccination.
So far, 11,000 people have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson in the subways -- thanks to the hard work of MTA workers.
Four people in particular went above and beyond to ensure their stations were ready to help New Yorkers: Cherry-Anne Wiltshire, Sosamma Joseph, Sonsia Wise and Duane Fingall.
Thank you!
Trio of workers named MTA Heroes of the week for Mental Health Awareness Month
