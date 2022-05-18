MTA Heroes: Station signage team helps New Yorkers find their way

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11832685" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Experts warn against making your own baby formula and diluting baby formula if your supply is low.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA heroes are the workers who are responsible for helping us all navigate the city's transit system.The 40-person station signage team, led by John Kern, is responsible for designing, making and installing more than 84,000 signs across the city's 472 subway stations.They're also responsible for supporting signage at bus depots and MTA facilities.The Station Signage group works to both maintain existing signs and replace aged or damaged signs as well as design and install new ones when needed.The ability of this 40-person team to manage such a vast number of signs in the system is remarkable."To John and the Station Signage team, thank you for your dedication to your jobs and for pointing us all in the right direction," the MTA said.----------