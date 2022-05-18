Traffic

MTA Heroes: Station signage team helps New Yorkers find their way

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Station signage team helps New Yorkers navigate subway system

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA heroes are the workers who are responsible for helping us all navigate the city's transit system.

The 40-person station signage team, led by John Kern, is responsible for designing, making and installing more than 84,000 signs across the city's 472 subway stations.

They're also responsible for supporting signage at bus depots and MTA facilities.

The Station Signage group works to both maintain existing signs and replace aged or damaged signs as well as design and install new ones when needed.



The ability of this 40-person team to manage such a vast number of signs in the system is remarkable.

"To John and the Station Signage team, thank you for your dedication to your jobs and for pointing us all in the right direction," the MTA said.

ALSO READ | Homemade baby formula could be dangerous: What parents can do amid shortage
EMBED More News Videos

Experts warn against making your own baby formula and diluting baby formula if your supply is low.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtamta herobussubwaysubway construction
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fireball consumes multiple attached homes in Bronx
Teen dead, another rescued in sand collapse at NJ beach
Hochul to propose strenthening gun laws in wake of Buffalo shooting
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
NYC elevates to 'high' COVID alert level, indoor masking urged
Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in NJ
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny
Show More
Biden visits Buffalo, calls on Americans to reject white supremacy
Interrogation, uncertainty for soldiers abandoning Mariupol
Century 21 Stores announces relaunch of iconic brand
Twin sisters become 1st Asian girls to make Eagle Scout in Brooklyn
Shannan Gilbert's sister demands investigation of Suffolk County PD
More TOP STORIES News