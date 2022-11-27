Holiday nostalgia brought to NYC subway riders via MTA's vintage fleet

Take a ride down memory lane...literally! MTA is offering straphangers a trip filled with holiday nostalgia on their vintage fleet.

After a two-year hiatus, straphangers are getting another opportunity to travel back in time this holiday season.

This Sunday, along with the following three Sundays, the MTA says its vintage fleet will run along the '1' line, making local stops between Chambers Street and 137th Street.

In honor of the New York Transit Museum's exhibit, "Reign of the Redbirds", the Holiday Nostalgia Rides will feature the Train of Many Colors.

It also includes a selection of cars manufactured in the 1960s.

Riders are invited to hop aboard and celebrate the magic of NYC during holiday season, for just the cost of a Metrocard swipe or OMNY tap.

