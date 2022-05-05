'Rail Fan' nabbed by NYPD after allegedly impersonating MTA worker

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11814947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Marcus Solis has more for ABC7NY.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD says a man impersonating an MTA worker was arrested this week for helping himself into a closed train yard.Transit officers worked with local agencies to nab the trespassing "rail fan," 32-year-old John Dooley.The MTA enthusiast was allegedly found with a taser and other MTA tools.He is also accused of flying his drone over restricted mass transit property.Dooley had worked as a New York City Transit cleaner in 2011, but had been fired in 2017 for apparently a similar offense. They say he tried to impersonate a train operator.It's believed he wanted to get one last look at some decommissioned subway cars that were set to head to Ohio.Dooley is facing charges of criminal trespass, weapons possession, and possession of stolen property.----------