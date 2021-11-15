MTA set to report most crimes on the decline in the New York City subway system

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

MTA set to report most crimes on the decline in the subway system

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA board meets Monday to share some encouraging statistics on crime in the subway system.

Major felonies in nearly every category were down last month in the subway system.

It comes as ridership sees a major boost with 10 million more total riders last month compared to the month before.



A spokesman for the MTA says the drop in crime comes after a surge of NYPD officers on trains and platforms that began when crime spiked in May.

Some areas of concern that remain are felony assaults and grand larcenies. Their numbers have remained steady.

MORE NEWS: Suspect in rape of woman in Central Park arrested
EMBED More News Videos

Police made an arrest Saturday of a man suspected of raping a woman in Central Park on Thursday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymtanypdsubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News