MTA approves plan for cell service, Wi-Fi throughout New York City subway system

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- MTA subway tunnels may soon be wired for cell and Wi-Fi service.

The Wi-Fi service would include all of the 191 above-ground subways and 21 Staten Island railway stations.

The MTA finance committee approved the plan on Monday.

The final vote will be held on Wednesday.

If approved, the project would begin immediately and is expected to take 10 years to complete.

