MTA worker killed by subway train at 34th Street-Herald Square station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- An on-duty MTA track worker died in a mishap with a subway train in Midtown overnight.

The worker was part of a cleaning crew just south of the 34 St-Herald Square station just before 12:15 a.m.

That is when he came into contact and was dragged by an northbound D train.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said the incident remains under investigation to determine what went wrong.

"Our folks were at the hospital last night, with the worker's family, obviously they are very much in our thoughts right now, it's a difficult morning, most of all, for those of us close to our colleague," Lieber said.

Scheduled transit work, except for emergency work, has been suspended for the next 24 hours.

ALSO READ | NJ community mourns teen stabbed to death during brawl outside club in Manhattan

Anthony Johnson has more on the investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.