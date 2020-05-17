Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown Los Angeles, several buildings involved

About 10 firefighters were injured in the incident, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES -- Multiple firefighters were injured after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening, leaving several buildings on fire, officials said.

Eleven firefighters suffered burn injuries in the incident which was reported near Boyd and San Pedro streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The conditions of the injured firefighters was unknown.





More than 230 firefighters are responding to the blaze.

In a tweet, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, "My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information."



No additional information was immediately available.

