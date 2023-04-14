Multiple shot at music fest in Bridgeport, Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Multiple people were shot at a music show in Connecticut Thursday afternoon.

Police were notified of a large crowd of 200 people gathered for an unauthorized music show in the Seaside Park area of Bridgeport.

Patrol officers were sent to monitor the event where adults and children of all ages were gathered for the show.

A couple of hours later officers heard multiple shots fired and ran to disarm the suspect.

Officers found two women and one man in their twenties with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

They later arrested and charged Christopher Lloyd Rooche with three counts of assault along with other charges.

Rooche's bond was set at $500,000 and he's expected in court Friday.

Two others were arrested during the event for selling drugs and interfering with a police officer.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

