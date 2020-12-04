Multiple U.S. Marshals injured in Bronx shootout, suspect dead | LIVE

Shots were fired on Ely Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. this morning.
Right now in The Bronx #breaking #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/PGVLz5Pf5U— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) December 4, 2020
Marshals appear to have been executing a warrant for a suspect at the time of the shooting.
The Marshals were rushed to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.
A suspect was shot at the scene and has died.
A second suspect was being taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.
This is breaking news. Story will be updated.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip