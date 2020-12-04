Multiple U.S. Marshals injured in Bronx shootout, suspect dead | LIVE

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A suspect is dead after a shootout in which multiple U.S. Marshals were injured in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

Shots were fired on Ely Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. this morning.



Marshals appear to have been executing a warrant for a suspect at the time of the shooting.

The Marshals were rushed to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

Breaking: Multiple U.S. Marshals were injured in a shootout with a suspect in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.



A suspect was shot at the scene and has died.

A second suspect was being taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.

This is breaking news. Story will be updated.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
Bar offers free pint of beer for donating pint of blood
LI officials try to build public's confidence in COVID-19 vaccine
AccuWeather: Cloudy with rain arriving
'This is the weapon that's going to win the war,' Cuomo says
School bus driver injured in Orange Co. crash has died
Dog leads off-duty officer to missing elderly man in woods
Show More
Family demands answers after man's suicide in NYC prison
'I cut all my hair off': Construction workers claim sexual harassment on job
Earthquake rattles parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania
The Countdown: Biden's plans for COVID include keeping Fauci, 100 days of masks
Father claims he caught son's caretaker in sexual act
More TOP STORIES News