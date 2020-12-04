Multiple U.S. Marshals injured in Bronx shootout, suspect dead | LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8491177" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Breaking: Multiple U.S. Marshals were injured in a shootout with a suspect in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A suspect is dead after a shootout in which multiple U.S. Marshals were injured in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.Shots were fired on Ely Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. this morning.Marshals appear to have been executing a warrant for a suspect at the time of the shooting.The Marshals were rushed to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.A suspect was shot at the scene and has died.A second suspect was being taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.----------