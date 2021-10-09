Father's girlfriend charged with murder 7-year-old's starvation death in Newburgh

EMBED <>More Videos

Murder charge for father's girlfriend in 7-year-old's starvation death

NEWBURGH, Orange County (WABC) -- A woman who worked as a childcare provider was charged with murder in the starvation death of her boyfriend's 7-year-old son in Orange County.

Leticia Bravo, 39, is facing second-degree murder and first and second-degree manslaughter charges.

According to the Orange County District Attorney, 7-year-old Peter Cuacuas was unresponsive and weighed just 37 pounds when Bravo brought him to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh just after 8:00 a.m. on February 10.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Prosecutors say Bravo became Peter's primary caretaker in September 2020 and that he would stay at her apartment all but one day of the week when the two would stay with the boy's father.

"We have one person responsible for the condition that sets everything in motion that leads to Peter's death and you have another person that saw it happening while it was going on and should have known to take some action and didn't," Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said.

Peter's father is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Bravo allegedly kept Peter secretly locked in a bedroom without food.

According to prosecutors, Peter hadn't logged on for virtual schooling since January 2021, despite a number of conversations between Bravo and his school.

She faces 25 years to Life in prison.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newburghorange countynew yorkmurderchild deathmanslaughterchild killedparents charged
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Security guard stabbed during mask dispute inside Apple Store
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Woman shot while sitting in car at Long Island intersection
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man climbs down Queens tree after spending more than 2 days up there
Cub Scouts build COVID memorial in New Jersey park
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Show More
Fire tears through Bronx building
Family says daughter's 2nd grade teacher ripped hijab off her head
Bad gas leads to $1,200+ in car damage, teacher claws back repair cost
'Brilliant NYC' to replace controversial Gifted and Talented exam
2 parents convicted in 1st trial of college admissions scandal
More TOP STORIES News