Woman killed, man dead in apparent murder suicide in Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A man and a woman are dead in an apparent murder suicide in Lower Manhattan Monday morning.

Police say the two were involved in argument on Greenwich and Morris streets just after 9 a.m. when the 46-year-old man shot the 40-year-old woman in the head and then turned the gun on himself.

The woman died at the scene, while the man was pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Also Read: Call for criminal justice reform after parolee kills family, self in

It is unclear at that time how they knew each other. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

This is breaking news, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

