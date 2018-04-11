Investigation continues as murdered restaurant worker mourned in Irvington

IRVINGTON, Westchester County (WABC) --
The owner of a Westchester County restaurant where a worker was stabbed to death Tuesday is mourning the loss of a beloved employee, while police continue to investigate the circumstances that led up to the incident.

"I'm completely devastated," said Robert Manzi, owner of River City Grille in Irvington. "This was a huge loss for me personally, for the restaurant, obviously for his family."

Authorities say 39-year old Bonifacio Rodriguez was stabbed multiple times in the restaurant's kitchen, where he worked as a prep cook.

Rosa Ramirez, 27, a dishwasher, is charged with murder.

The homicide is the first in the quiet village since 1974.

There were no patrons at the restaurant at the time of the incident.

Manzi, who wasn't present either, said he has no idea what led to the violence. He describes Rodriguez as "a beautiful person, never one to start any problems."

Manzi has started a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Rodriguez's wife and two teenage daughters.

