Residents suffering for days without heat, water at Murray Hill high rises

Jim Dolan has the latest on efforts to get services fully restored for residents.

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was some good news Monday for residents living in five large apartment buildings in Manhattan dealing with no heat and water for several days.

Water and heat were temporarily restored in the Murray Hill buildings Monday afternoon, but it's still not clear how long residents will have to wait until it's fully restored.

"Con Edison has isolated a section of steam main, affecting service to five customers, due to water from a water main leak entering our underground steam vault and creating a potentially dangerous condition," Con Edison said in a statement. "We are on the scene and will restore steam service once the water leak is repaired and it is safe to do so."

Con Edison clarified that each of the affected buildings represents one customer.

Residents stopped by a hole flanked by construction barriers and caution cones on Third Avenue and 37th Street in attempt to find out if they would have water soon, or at least heat.

Residents say they have been freezing inside their apartments since losing heat and water on Saturday morning.

The city hasn't said what the exact problem is, but it has closed at least one restaurant and left a lot of people who live in the high rises along Third Avenue, in the cold.

"I woke to an email that said that there's no hot water and there's no heat. I'm really frustrated," one resident said.

While some of the people Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan met out on the street have some options for a shower and heat, others were worried about the older residents in the building that may not have access to alternatives.

The problem isn't over yet either. Once the city figures out how to the fix the leak, they will shut down the heat and hot water all over again.

