'Museum Mile Festival' to give free admission to museums on Upper East Side

The Museum Mile Festival on the Upper East Side will provide free entry to museums on the Upper East Side for three hours.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Starting Tuesday in New York City, museums and cultural institutions along Fifth Avenue on the Upper East Side will open their doors to the public for free for the "Museum Mile Festival."

Museums including the Met, Guggenheim, and Museum of the City of New York will show off their spectacular galleries from 6 to 9 p.m.

The celebrations will spill into the street as well, as Fifth Avenue between 82nd and 110th streets will be closed to cars so that museums can put up outdoor displays, art activities, and musical performances.

You can read more about Museum Mile here: https://www.nycgo.com/events/museum-mile-festival/

