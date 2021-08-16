Museum of Broadway coming to Times Square in summer of 2022

The interactive and immersive experience -- founded by entrepreneur and four-time Tony Award nominated producer Julie Boardman and experiential agency Rubik Marketing founder Diane Nicoletti, will offer guests a unique look at the rich history of Broadway, a sneak peek behind the scenes and a chance to personally engage with the "Game-Changing" shows that redefined Broadway forever.
"In the theatre, we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us," Boardman said. "We are thrilled to create a museum honoring Broadway's extraordinary history, the trailblazers who pushed the art form forward and celebrate its bright future. We're delighted to be working closely with members of the theatre community to build an authentic experience that visitors of all ages will enjoy."
The Museum of Broadway is founded in collaboration with Playbill, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Billy Rose Theatre Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, Concord Theatricals, Goodspeed Musicals and additional partners to be announced soon.
It has teamed up with internationally renowned artists, designers, and theatre historians to create an interactive, multi-floor experience that highlights groundbreaking moments throughout Broadway's illustrious history.
"For people all over the world, Broadway is synonymous with NYC," Nicoletti said. "Whether you're a local or a tourist, a diehard fan or just a casual theatre lover, the Museum of Broadway aims to offer a bit of education, plenty of appreciation and a whole lot of fun for everyone, young and old and everywhere in between."
At the heart of the experience, guests will travel through a visual history of Broadway from its birth to the present day highlighting theater's pioneers, landmark moments of social change, and many of the most beloved plays and musicals of all time.
Key points along the timeline will focus on the pivotal shows that transformed the landscape of Broadway, through immersive installations designed by leading contemporary visual artists and acclaimed Broadway designers.
Fans will also go backstage to get a taste of "The Making of a Broadway Show," with a special exhibit honoring the community of brilliantly talented professionals -- both onstage and off -- who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.
"It is thrilling to have a permanent museum dedicated exclusively to Broadway theatre open in the heart of the theatre district," said Doug Reside, Curator of the Billy Rose Theatre Division at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. "Theatre is an art form that regularly remembers its own past through revivals and reinterpretations, and this museum will help to contextualize the story of this repertory both for first time visitors to Broadway and seasoned ticket buyers."
The Museum of Broadway will also include a retail store, created in partnership with Creative Goods, that will sell everything from show-specific merchandise to bespoke products from small local businesses.
The Museum of Broadway also launched an online store that includes a curated selection of products, including limited-edition Hirschfeld merchandise, that will eventually be sold in the live store.
Net proceeds from a line of costume-specific Hirschfeld drawings will be donated to the Costume Industry Coalition.
"As the city reopens, we are reminded of the incredible role Broadway plays in the vibrancy and appeal of our city," NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon said. "The new museum will be one more exciting touchpoint for visitors and locals to experience all that Broadway contributes to the fabric of the world's greatest city."
Tickets for the museum are expected to go on sale later this year. CLICK HERE for more information.
